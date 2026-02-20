Samuel Hlavaj headshot

Samuel Hlavaj News: Pulled vs. United States

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:25pm

Hlavaj was pulled in the second period of Slovakia's 6-2 loss to the United States in the Olympics semifinals Friday after allowing four goals on 23 shots against.

Hlavaj left the contest midway through the second frame when Slovakia was trailing by four goals, and they couldn't complete a comeback despite scoring twice in the final frame. Hlavaj is expected to start in the bronze-medal game against Finland on Saturday.

Samuel Hlavaj
Minnesota Wild
