Samuel Hlavaj headshot

Samuel Hlavaj News: Set to face Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2026 at 11:57am

Hlavaj will start for Slovakia against Finland in Saturday's bronze-medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hlavaj allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled midway through the second period in Slovakia's 6-2 loss to Team USA in the semifinals Friday. His GAA is up to 3.39, but that contrasts with a strong .915 save percentage across four outings in the tournament. After competing for a medal Saturdy, he'll probably rejoin AHL Iowa. He has a 3.33 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 18 appearances with Iowa in 2025-26.

Samuel Hlavaj
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Hlavaj See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Hlavaj See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
10 days ago
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
NHL
Top NCAA College Hockey Players to Watch
Author Image
Jordan Mazzara
15 days ago