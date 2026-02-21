Samuel Hlavaj News: Set to face Finland

Hlavaj will start for Slovakia against Finland in Saturday's bronze-medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hlavaj allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled midway through the second period in Slovakia's 6-2 loss to Team USA in the semifinals Friday. His GAA is up to 3.39, but that contrasts with a strong .915 save percentage across four outings in the tournament. After competing for a medal Saturdy, he'll probably rejoin AHL Iowa. He has a 3.33 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 18 appearances with Iowa in 2025-26.