Samuel Hlavaj News: Slated to start versus Germany

Hlavaj is expected to defend the crease for Slovakia in their Quarter-Final matchup versus Germany on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hlavaj is 1-1 at the Olympics. He was spectacular versus Finland on Feb. 11, stopping 39 shots in a 4-1 victory, and turned aside 46 shots in a 5-3 loss to Sweden on Saturday. Hlavaj will face Germany, who defeated France 5-1 on Tuesday to advance to the quarter-finals.