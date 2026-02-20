Samuel Hlavaj News: Starting against United States

Hlavaj will start for Slovakia during Friday's semifinal matchup against the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hlavaj has made four appearances at the Olympics, going 3-1-0 with a 2.67 GAA and .932 save percentage. He'll face a tough test against the United States, but he was productive against Germany during the quarterfinals, allowing two goals on 27 shots in the 6-2 victory.