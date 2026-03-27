Samuel Honzek Injury: Done for season
Honzek (upper body) will not return this season, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan on Friday.
Honzek practiced for the first time Friday since he was injured versus Winnipeg on Nov. 15, a span of 52 games. The 21-year-old ends the season with two goals, four points and 35 hits over 18 games with the Flames. He is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp in September.
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