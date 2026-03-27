Samuel Honzek Injury: Practicing Friday
Honzek (upper body) practiced for the first time Friday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Honzek's return to practice doesn't mean he will immediately jump back into the lineup against the Canucks on Saturday but it is certainly a step in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 21-year-old winger was offering decent production with two goals, two assists and 22 shots in 18 outings. Whenever the Slovak does get back into the lineup, he should be in the mix for a middle-six role with the club.
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