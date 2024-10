Honzek (upper body) will not play against Carolina on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Honzek was injured Oct. 15 against the Blackhawks and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. The 19-year-old rookie was upgraded to day-to-day according to coach Ryan Huska. Honzek has yet to hit the scoresheet in his four-game NHL career.