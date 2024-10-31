Samuel Honzek News: Assigned to AHL

Honzek was assigned to AHL Calgary on Thursday.

Honzek was activated from injured reserve Wednesday after missing a week and a half due to an upper-body injury. He played in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Utah and tallied two hits, a blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 10:52 of ice time. He'll head to the AHL to make room on the NHL roster for Matt Coronato, who was recalled in a corresponding move.