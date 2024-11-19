Samuel Poulin News: Nabs first point of season

Poulin produced an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

Poulin has taken over a bottom-six spot in the lineup, relegating Valtteri Puustinen to the press box as a healthy scratch. The assist Tuesday was Poulin's first point in four appearances, to go with one shot on goal, six hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. That's not enough production in any area to justify rostering the 23-year-old in most fantasy formats, though it may be enough to keep him in the lineup regularly.