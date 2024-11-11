Samuel Poulin News: Recalled by Pittsburgh

Poulin was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Poulin was a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but he's made just six regular-season appearances for Pittsburgh and was sent to the AHL ahead of the 2024-25 campaign. However, he'll join the NHL club after Kevin Hayes (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday. Over his six NHL appearances, Poulin has tallied an assist, eight hits and four blocked shots while averaging 8:52 of ice time.