Samuel Poulin News: Scores twice Friday
Poulin scored two goals in AHL Bakersfield's 5-2 win over San Jose on Friday.
Poulin's offense has reached another level this season with 21 goals and 49 points over 70 appearances between Bakersfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Both of those marks are career highs for him. Poulin hasn't made his Oilers debut yet since he was dealt from the Penguins as part of the Tristan Jarry trade.
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