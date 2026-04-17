Samuel Poulin headshot

Samuel Poulin News: Scores twice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Poulin scored two goals in AHL Bakersfield's 5-2 win over San Jose on Friday.

Poulin's offense has reached another level this season with 21 goals and 49 points over 70 appearances between Bakersfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Both of those marks are career highs for him. Poulin hasn't made his Oilers debut yet since he was dealt from the Penguins as part of the Tristan Jarry trade.

Samuel Poulin
Edmonton Oilers
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