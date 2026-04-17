Samuel Poulin News: Scores twice Friday

Poulin scored two goals in AHL Bakersfield's 5-2 win over San Jose on Friday.

Poulin's offense has reached another level this season with 21 goals and 49 points over 70 appearances between Bakersfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Both of those marks are career highs for him. Poulin hasn't made his Oilers debut yet since he was dealt from the Penguins as part of the Tristan Jarry trade.