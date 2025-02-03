Fantasy Hockey
Samuel Walker headshot

Samuel Walker News: Acquired for considerations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Walker was traded to Utah from Minnesota for future considerations Monday.

Walker hasn't gotten into an NHL game this season, spending the entirety of the campaign in the minors with AHL Iowa. For the minor-league club, the 25-year-old center managed two goals and nine helpers across 30 contests. Even with the move to Utah, NHL minutes are unlikely to get any easier to come by for Walker.

