Sandis Vilmanis News: Earns three points in AHL win

Vilmanis scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Charlotte's 4-1 win over Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Vilmanis had a big game to end the regular season, and he finishes the year with 17 goals and 38 points over 48 appearances. The Checkers are in the playoffs, which will give Vilmanis valuable experience in a pressure-filled situation. The 22-year-old forward had five points over 19 NHL contests this year and should be in the mix for a roster spot with the big club in the fall.