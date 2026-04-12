Sandis Vilmanis News: Erupts for four goals in AHL win

Vilmanis scored four goals in AHL Charlotte's 6-1 win over Hershey on Sunday.

Vilmanis did it himself for the Checkers despite most of the rest of the AHL team's roster currently filling in at the NHL level. Over the last nine games, Vilmanis has five goals and seven assists. He's at 16 goals, 19 assists and a plus-18 rating over 46 appearances this season, a notable improvement from his 27-point effort in 61 regular-season games as an AHL rookie last year. Vilmanis also has five points in 19 NHL outings, so he's positioned himself well to compete for time with the Panthers in 2026-27.