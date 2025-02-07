Fantasy Hockey
Santeri Hatakka News: Designated for waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Hatakka (shoulder) was placed on waivers by the Devils on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Hatakka has been out with a shoulder injury suffered during the preseason but appears ready to play. Even prior to getting hurt, the young blueliner was likely to start the season in the minors with AHL Utica. Last year, in 48 games for the Comets, Hatakka generated five goals and 15 assists. Once he gets his legs back under him, the Finn should be on the short list of potential call-ups for the rest of the year.

