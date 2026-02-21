Sasha Pastujov News: Three-point game for Gulls
Pastujov scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Rockford on Saturday.
Pastujov has three goals and five helpers during a five-game point streak. He hasn't matched his pace from his 45-point effort in 43 regular-season appearances last year, but he still has 12 goals and 37 points in 48 contests this season. The 22-year-old forward is in his third AHL campaign and continues to await his first NHL call-up.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasha Pastujov See More
-
Prospects Analysis
2023-24 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 18, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL Top 200 Prospects : Midseason UpdateFebruary 15, 2023
-
Prospects Analysis
2022-23 NHL TOP 200 PROSPECTS - PART 1: 51-200September 26, 2022
-
General NHL Article
2021-22 NHL Top 200 Prospects (No. 51-200)October 4, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sasha Pastujov See More