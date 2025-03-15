Scott Laughton Injury: Leaves game with face injury
Laughton (face) left Saturday's game against Ottawa midway through the third period and did not return.
Laughton took a stick under the visor near the eye. He left the ice with both eyes open, but coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game that the new Leaf needed a few stitches. Laughton had already picked up a fighting major earlier in the game, and he delivered three hits.
