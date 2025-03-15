Fantasy Hockey
Scott Laughton Injury: Leaves game with face injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Laughton (face) left Saturday's game against Ottawa midway through the third period and did not return.

Laughton took a stick under the visor near the eye. He left the ice with both eyes open, but coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game that the new Leaf needed a few stitches. Laughton had already picked up a fighting major earlier in the game, and he delivered three hits.

