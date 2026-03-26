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Scott Laughton News: Buries power-play tally

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Laughton scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Laughton had gone eight games without a goal, picking up just one assist in that span. The 31-year-old center has retained a power-play role throughout the slump, which is a good sign for his production down the stretch, though he won't be a leader on offense. He's now at 11 goals, 17 points, 75 shots on net, 101 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 54 appearances between the Kings and the Maple Leafs this season.

Scott Laughton
Los Angeles Kings
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