Scott Laughton News: Dishes pair of assists

Laughton notched two assists, four shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Laughton hasn't gone completely quiet since his four-goal game versus the Red Wings on Dec. 12. The 30-year-old has four helpers over his last five outings, which included him assisting goals by Egor Zamula and Sean Couturier in Monday's loss. Laughton is up to 18 points, 65 shots on net, 80 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 35 appearances. He's a bottom-six forward by nature, but the kind that tends to be trusted by head coach John Tortorella. Laughton is on pace for roughly 40 points, so he can be rostered in deeper fantasy formats.