Scott Laughton News: Doesn't practice Monday

Laughton didn't practice Monday while tending to a family matter, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Laughton hasn't yet missed a game this season, and he's tallied nine goals, 14 assists, 105 hits, 25 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-10 rating while averaging 14:32 of ice time over 47 appearances. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Tuesday's home game against the Red Wings, but Rodrigo Abols could make his NHL debut if Laughton is sidelined.