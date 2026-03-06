Scott Laughton headshot

Scott Laughton News: Headed out west

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Laughton (not injury related) was traded to Los Angeles on Friday from Toronto in exchange for a conditional third-round pick, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Laughton was limited to just 63 regular-season games for the Leafs over the last two years, logging 10 goals and six helpers along the way. The veteran forward should offer the Kings some depth down the middle but will likely remain in a bottom-six role. As such, he's unlikely to produce more than mid-range fantasy value down the stretch.

Scott Laughton
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
