Scott Laughton News: Lights lamp Monday

Laughton scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Predators.

Laughton found the back of the net at the 13:57 mark of the second period with a wrister, giving him 13 goals on the year. However, the 31-year-old veteran is a bottom-six forward who's more known for his defensive prowess and physical attributes than for his scoring. Since being acquired from the Maple Leafs on March 6, Laughton has suited up in 16 games for the Kings, tallying five goals, seven points, 36 hits and 11 blocked shots.