Scott Laughton News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Laughton scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Laughton netted his third goal of the season midway through the first period. However, and even though he's cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back contests for the first time in 2024-25, his fantasy upside should be close to minimal. His lack of consistency and his fourth-line role are two factors that conspire against his fantasy value.