Scott Laughton News: Not playing Thursday

Laughton (personal) will miss his second straight game Thursday against the Rangers, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Laughton has nine goals, 14 assists and 105 hits over 45 games this season. He has been slumping of late with only one goal and one assist in his last 10 games. Look for Anthony Richard to enter the lineup Thursday. Laughton could return as early as Friday when the Flyers remain in New York, this time to take on the Islanders.