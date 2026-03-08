Scott Laughton News: Scores in Los Angeles debut

Laughton scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Laughton was limited to fourth-line usage in Toronto this season, but the Kings had him on the third line with ice time in all situations. If that holds, that's a huge boost to his fantasy value, making him viable in deeper formats. Laughton has nine goals, four assists, 54 shots on net, 82 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 44 appearances this season. Laughton last got steady power-play time in 2022-23 and 2023-24, which were the two best seasons of his career with 43 and 39 points, respectively.