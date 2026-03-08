Scott Laughton headshot

Scott Laughton News: Scores in Los Angeles debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Laughton scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Laughton was limited to fourth-line usage in Toronto this season, but the Kings had him on the third line with ice time in all situations. If that holds, that's a huge boost to his fantasy value, making him viable in deeper formats. Laughton has nine goals, four assists, 54 shots on net, 82 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating across 44 appearances this season. Laughton last got steady power-play time in 2022-23 and 2023-24, which were the two best seasons of his career with 43 and 39 points, respectively.

Scott Laughton
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Laughton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Laughton See More
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
164 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Games
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday's Playoff Games
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
320 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
363 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
364 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Week Ahead
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Trade Week Ahead
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
March 2, 2025