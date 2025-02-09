Scott Laughton News: Scores opening goal Saturday

Laughton scored a goal, blocked two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Laughton's tally was inside the first two minutes of Saturday's contest and gave the Flyers the first lead of the game. The 30-year-old center now has 11 goals, 26 points, 95 shots on net and 113 tallies in 54 games this season. Laughton's goal on Saturday ended a five-game drought without a point. Over the past few contests, he has been skating on Philadelphia's top power-play unit. He is currently on pace to match his point total of 39 from a year ago. For his current role with the Flyers, he has some fantasy value in deep leagues.