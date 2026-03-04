Scott Laughton News: Scratched for trade-related reasons
Laughton won't play Wednesday in New Jersey for roster-management reasons, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.
The Maple Leafs are expected to be sellers going into Friday's trade deadline, and Laughton is among those who might be moved. He has eight goals and 12 points in 43 appearances in 2025-26. If Laughton is still a member of the Maple Leafs on Thursday, he will probably be scratched again rather than play in that night's match against the Rangers.
