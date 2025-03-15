Fantasy Hockey
Scott Laughton headshot

Scott Laughton News: Should be fine despite leaving game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2025 at 6:53am

Laughton left Saturday's game against Ottawa midway through the third period and did not return after taking a stick near his eye, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Laughton left the ice with both eyes open, and coach Craig Berube told reporters after the game that the new Leaf needed a few stitches but would be fine. Laughton had already picked up a fighting major earlier in the contest and delivered three hits.

