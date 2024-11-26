Fantasy Hockey
Scott Laughton headshot

Scott Laughton News: Slides assist Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Laughton notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

The helper ended a six-game slump for Laughton. The 30-year-old forward has seen his playing time drop -- he's been under 15 minutes in four of the last five games while serving on the fourth line. He's at eight points, 37 shots on net, 66 hits and a minus-13 rating through 22 contests overall. Head coach John Tortorella often shuffles his lines to reward players who are doing well, so Laughton will likely get moved up once his defensive play improves.

Scott Laughton
Philadelphia Flyers
