Scott Laughton News: Snags assist in win

Laughton recorded an assist in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Laughton snapped a six-game point drought with his helper on Bobby Brink's game-winning goal in the third period. The 30-year-old Laughton continues to see middle-six minutes as usual, though as a defensive forward, he doesn't tend to make a big impact on offense. He's up to five points, 14 shots on net, 38 hits, six PIM and a minus-5 rating through 11 contests.