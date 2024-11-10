Fantasy Hockey
Scott Laughton headshot

Scott Laughton News: Two helpers against Florida

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Laughton collected two helpers in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Panthers.

It's the first multi-point performance for Laughton since Oct. 17, and he'd managed just one assist during the 10 games in between. The veteran center is filling a checking-line role, and his primary fantasy value comes from his 47 hits in 15 contests, to go along with two goals and seven points.

Scott Laughton
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
