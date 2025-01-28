Scott Laughton News: Two points in return

Laughton produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

After Joel Farabee banged home the rebound on a Laughton shot midway through the first period, the veteran center iced the game with an empty-netter late in the third. Laughton had missed the prior three games while attending to a personal matter, and Monday's multi-point performance was his first since Dec. 29. Despite a diminished role on the power play compared to 2023-24, Laughton is still on pace for his usual output this season, collecting 10 goals and 25 points in 48 appearances.