Scott Mayfield Injury: Leaves Saturday's contest

Mayfield (lower body) was injured Saturday versus the Lightning, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports.

Mayfield appeared to be favoring his right leg after crashing into the end wall in the second period, per Sears. The Islanders play again Sunday against the Panthers, and Dennis Cholowski could draw back into the lineup after being a health scratch in Saturday's win.