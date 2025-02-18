Fantasy Hockey
Scott Mayfield headshot

Scott Mayfield Injury: Looking to play against Stars

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Mayfield (lower body) told reporters he is hoping to be available for Sunday's matchup with Dallas, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Mayfield appears to have taken advantage of the time off from the 4 Nations Face-Off to get back to 100 percent when the Isles return to action Sunday. In order to suit up versus the Stars, the veteran blueliner will need to be activated off injured reserve and could step into the lineup for Dennis Cholowski or Adam Boqvist.

Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders
