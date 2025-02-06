Scott Mayfield Injury: Not traveling on road trip

Mayfield (lower body) will not travel with the Islanders on their upcoming two-game road trip to Winnipeg and Minnesota, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Mayfield has already missed the last two games. He will sit out Friday and Saturday and is expected to return to action when the Islanders face Dallas on Feb. 23 after the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Mayfield has two goals, five assists, 71 hits and 87 blocked shots over 50 NHL games this season.