Scott Mayfield Injury: Placed on injured reserve
Mayfield (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per the NHL media site.
The Islanders announced Thursday that Mayfield wouldn't travel for the team's upcoming road trip, so it isn't very surprising to see him land on injured reserve ahead of the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 32-year-old will have several weeks to recover before the Islanders take on the Stars on Feb. 23.
