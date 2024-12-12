Fantasy Hockey
Scott Mayfield News: Back in action Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 12:02pm

Mayfield (illness) will return to the lineup against Chicago on Thursday.

Mayfield missed Tuesday's clash with the Kings with his illness. He is without a point in his last nine games and has a goal, four assists, 53 hits and 58 blocked shots across 29 appearances this season. Mayfield will see third unit action alongside Isaiah George as Grant Hutton will come out of the lineup.

