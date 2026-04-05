Scott Mayfield News: Chips in with assist
Mayfield logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.
Mayfield has picked up four assists over his last 10 contests while playing in a third-pairing role. The 33-year-old blueliner isn't flashy in any area, but he does enough to stick in the lineup. He's earned 14 points, 67 shots on net, 73 hits, 79 blocked shots, 83 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 76 outings this season, matching his point total from the previous two campaigns combined (107 games).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Mayfield See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Kings Play Five Times71 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights186 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Christmas BreakDecember 22, 2024
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trouba Heads to AnaheimDecember 8, 2024
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Mayfield See More