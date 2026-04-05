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Scott Mayfield News: Chips in with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Mayfield logged an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mayfield has picked up four assists over his last 10 contests while playing in a third-pairing role. The 33-year-old blueliner isn't flashy in any area, but he does enough to stick in the lineup. He's earned 14 points, 67 shots on net, 73 hits, 79 blocked shots, 83 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 76 outings this season, matching his point total from the previous two campaigns combined (107 games).

Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders
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