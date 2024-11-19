Scott Mayfield News: Contributes helper Tuesday

Mayfield logged an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames.

Mayfield has collected three points and a plus-7 rating over his last six games. The defenseman is up to one goal, three assists, a plus-8 rating, 16 shots on net, 17 PIM, 29 blocked shots and 33 hits through 19 outings overall. Mayfield saw just 17:02 of ice time Tuesday since Alexander Romanov returned to the lineup in a top-four role -- this was Mayfield's first game under the 20-minute mark since the start of November.