Scott Mayfield News: Posts two points in win
Mayfield tallied a goal, recorded an assist and fired four shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Columbus.
Mayfield recorded his first multi-point game of the season Saturday with a goal six minutes after sliding the primary assist on Anders Lee's tally in the second period. With the pair of points, Mayfield now has two goals, eight assists, 74 shots on net, 55 hits and 66 blocked shots across 58 appearances this season. While he has the category-coverage stats needed for deep leagues, his limited contributions on offense make him tough to trust in fantasy.
