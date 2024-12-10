Fantasy Hockey
Scott Mayfield headshot

Scott Mayfield News: Questionable for Tuesday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Mayfield is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision Tuesday against the Kings, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Mayfield has yet to miss a game this year. If the right-shot blueliner is unavailable Tuesday, Grant Hutton will take his place on the third defensive pairing. Mayfield has accounted for five points (one goal), 21 PIM, 19 shots, 53 hits, 58 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 29 games.

Scott Mayfield
New York Islanders
