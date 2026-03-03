Scott Morrow News: Assigned to AHL
Morrow was loaned to AHL Hartford on Tuesday.
Morrow has six assists, 24 shots on goal, 29 blocked shots and 11 hits across 29 NHL appearances this season. He also has one goal and five points in 14 minor-league outings during the 2025-26 campaign.
