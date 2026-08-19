Scott Morrow News: Inks two-way deal
Morrow agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with the Rangers on Wednesday.
Morrow played in 29 regular-season games for New York last year, generating six assists and 24 shots without finding the back of the net. At this point, the 23-year-old blueliner faces an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster given the organization's defensive depth.
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