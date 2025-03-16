Fantasy Hockey
Scott Morrow headshot

Scott Morrow News: Nets first career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Morrow scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 5-0 shutout victory against Philadelphia.

Morrow found the back of the net for his first career goal by backhanding a deflection off Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson. The 22-year-old Morrow has been highly effective offensively from the blue line with three points in his first six games of the season. While Morrow's call-up to the NHL was in relief of the injured Dmitri Orlov (upper-body), Morrow has made a strong case to remain with Carolina until the playoffs and could be an exciting name in fantasy for the Hurricanes in future years.

Scott Morrow
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
