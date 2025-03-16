Scott Morrow News: Nets first career goal
Morrow scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 5-0 shutout victory against Philadelphia.
Morrow found the back of the net for his first career goal by backhanding a deflection off Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson. The 22-year-old Morrow has been highly effective offensively from the blue line with three points in his first six games of the season. While Morrow's call-up to the NHL was in relief of the injured Dmitri Orlov (upper-body), Morrow has made a strong case to remain with Carolina until the playoffs and could be an exciting name in fantasy for the Hurricanes in future years.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now