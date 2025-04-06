Scott Morrow News: Pockets assist

Morrow produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Morrow has played in consecutive contests as the Hurricanes look to rest defensemen ahead of the playoffs. Dmitry Orlov sat Friday in Detroit, while Jalen Chatfield was out Saturday, allowing Morrow to get a little more experience in a third-pairing role. For the season, Morrow has a goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over nine outings.