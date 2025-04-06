Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Scott Morrow headshot

Scott Morrow News: Pockets assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Morrow produced an assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Bruins.

Morrow has played in consecutive contests as the Hurricanes look to rest defensemen ahead of the playoffs. Dmitry Orlov sat Friday in Detroit, while Jalen Chatfield was out Saturday, allowing Morrow to get a little more experience in a third-pairing role. For the season, Morrow has a goal, four assists, 18 shots on net, eight blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over nine outings.

Scott Morrow
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now