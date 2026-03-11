Scott Morrow News: Two goals for Hartford
Morrow scored twice for AHL Hartford's 3-2 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.
Morrow has been back in the AHL in four games, earning two goals and two assists. He has nine points over 18 outings with Hartford, as well as six assists through 29 appearances for the Rangers. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old get another look in the NHL before the end of the campaign.
