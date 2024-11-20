Fantasy Hockey
Scott Perunovich headshot

Scott Perunovich News: Deposits goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Perunovich scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Perunovich has taken advantage of steadier playing time, earning three points over his last six games while filling a top-four role with some power-play time. The 26-year-old blueliner was held off the scoresheet in his first five appearances this season, so it's good to see him make some progress on offense. Overall, he has two goals, one assist, five shots on net, 16 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 11 outings.

Scott Perunovich
St. Louis Blues
