Scott Perunovich News: Finally gets first career goal

Perunovich scored a goal in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Capitals.

It took until his 79th career game over parts of three seasons, but Perunovich is officially an NHL goal-scorer. The tally was the 26-year-old's first point in six appearances in 2024-25 as he's struggled to stay in the lineup. He's taken over a third-pairing role and a spot on the second power-play unit since Philip Broberg (lower body) sustained an injury in early November. Perunovich has added just two shots on net, seven blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a minus-3 rating, so if he's going to be a factor in fantasy, he'll need to develop a stronger scoring touch.