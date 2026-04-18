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Scott Perunovich News: Picks up three assists for Tucson

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Perunovich recorded three assists in AHL Tucson's 5-4 win over Henderson on Saturday.

Perunovich has displayed quality scoring with nine goals and 40 helpers over 64 outings this season. That includes two goals and 11 assists over his last 11 contests. The 27-year-old's scoring ability hasn't translated to the NHL, and at this point, it's not clear when he might get another chance at hockey's highest level.

Scott Perunovich
Utah Mammoth
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