Scott Perunovich headshot

Scott Perunovich News: Sent back to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Perunovich was assigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.

Perunovich practiced with Utah on Saturday after being summoned from the minors. He has earned three goals and 30 points in 43 AHL appearances this campaign.

Scott Perunovich
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Scott Perunovich
