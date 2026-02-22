Scott Perunovich News: Sent back to AHL
Perunovich was assigned to AHL Tucson on Sunday.
Perunovich practiced with Utah on Saturday after being summoned from the minors. He has earned three goals and 30 points in 43 AHL appearances this campaign.
